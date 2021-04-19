Wood dropped 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes of Sunday's 114-110 win over the Magic.

Wood has three 25-point double-doubles in his last four games while also connecting on 50.0 percent of his triples during that span. Wood has played for six different teams in five years but seems to have found a home in Houston as he is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game.