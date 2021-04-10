Wood scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT) while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Clippers.

It's the third straight game in which Wood has scored more than 20 points, and he also has three double-doubles in his last five. Injuries aside, the 25-year-old has been everything the Rockets could have hoped for this season, even if the roster around him isn't exactly what he signed up for.