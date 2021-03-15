Wood (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game versus Atlanta.
Sunday's blowout loss to Boston marked Wood's 16th straight absence, and he appears set to miss at least one more game as the Rockets head into the first night of a back-to-back set. Justin Patton will likely continue to start at center for the free-falling Rockets until Wood returns.
