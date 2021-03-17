Wood (ankle) is expected to return Wednesday against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wood has missed 17 games due to a severely sprained right ankle, and the Rockets have lost all of those contests. Assuming he returns to the starting five, he could line up at center, which would push Justin Patton to the bench. Keep an eye out for any news regarding a minutes limit for Wood.
