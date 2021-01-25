Wood (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Washington, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wood was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons, but he's also still battling a sprained ankle, which he suffered back on Wednesday against the Suns. The Rockets are bracing for Wood to miss a third straight game, which would likely position DeMarcus Cousins for another start at center.
