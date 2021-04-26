Wood (ankle) went through practice Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.
The big man missed Saturday's loss to Denver with a minor ankle issue, but after going through Monday's session all signs point to him to returning to action. Wood had 24 points and 19 boards in 37 minutes Friday against the Clippers.
