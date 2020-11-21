Wood and the Rockets have come to terms on a three-year, $41 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wood was one of the more intriguing players in this year's free agent class. He has put up big numbers when he has had the chance during his young career, but there have been concerns about his defense and focus. However, the Rockets are going to give him a chance, and he now projects as their starting center. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 triples across 21.4 minutes with the Pistons last season.