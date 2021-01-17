Wood scored 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 103-91 loss to the Spurs.

With James Harden in Brooklyn and players like John Wall (knee) and Victor Oladipo (not injury related) unavailable, Wood once again had a hugely productive night, although this time the Spurs had an answer. The 25-year-old has six double-doubles in 10 games for Houston while scoring 20 or more points nine times, and his usage doesn't figure to go down even when the Rockets' new-look roster is at full strength.