Wood, who did not practice Thursday, is "very questionable" for Friday's game against the Pistons due to an ankle injury, Adam Wexler of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Wood not being able to practice Thursday is a bad sign for his availability Friday, though coach Stephen Silas isn't going as far as to call Wood "doubtful". If Wood sits, DeMarcus Cousins would likely start, with David Nwaba and Jae'Sean Tate being candidates to see extra run as well.