Wood is unavailable for Saturday's game at Minnesota due to right ankle soreness, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 25-year-old was penciled in to start at center for the Rockets, per usual, but he was a late scratch due to the ankle issue. It's unclear if the injury is expected to affect Wood's availability beyond Saturday's contest. Kelly Olynyk will enter the starting five in his debut for Houston.