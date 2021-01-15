Wood tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds and three blocks in a win over the Spurs on Thursday.

With James Harden officially out of the picture, Wood figures to become even more of an offensive focal point for Houston. He certainly proved up to the task against San Antonio, showing off his versatile skillset by draining five treys and making 10-of-18 shots overall. John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (leg) did not take the court in this one, and Victor Oladipo will soon join the starting five, but even when all are healthy, Wood should continue to receive plenty of opportunities. The big man had plenty of hype coming into the season and has managed to exceed it, posting per-game averages of 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.8 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field,.