Wood (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Wood had to be helped to the locker room after sustaining the injury in the third quarter. The 25-year-old was playing well, with 17 points and seven boards in 20 minutes of action. The team's next game comes Saturday, so Wood's questionable for that one at this point.