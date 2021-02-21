Wood (ankle) isn't considered close to returning and appears to have only an outside chance at being available to play before the All-Star break in early March in the most "optimistic" scenario, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wood's sprained right ankle has already cost him the past seven games, and since the big man is still limited to only light work while he manages the injury, he looks destined to remain out for the entirety of the Rockets' four-game slate this week. Unless Wood takes a meaningful step forward in his recovery by week's end, he'll be in danger of missing the Rockets' final two games to close out the first half -- March 1 and 3 home games versus the Cavaliers and Nets, respectively -- as well. Though Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that Houston intends to eventually part ways with DeMarcus Cousins -- who has started the past seven games in place of Wood -- the four-time All-Star is expected to remain in the lineup in the short term while the Rockets evaluate potential landing spots for him.