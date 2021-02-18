Rockets head coach Stephen Silas suggested Wednesday that Wood (ankle) is still expected to remain sidelined for "a while," Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. "He's still walking with a limp and doing some very very light movement type stuff, but it's still gonna be a while for him," Silas said of Wood.

The Rockets haven't definitely ruled on Wood's status for their upcoming games, but based on Silas' comments, the big man can be expected to miss both ends of the team's Friday/Saturday back-to-back set with the Mavericks and Pacers, respectively, to close out the week. Unless reports surface over the weekend suggesting that Wood has taken a step forward with his on-court activity in workouts and practices, he'll likely be in danger of sitting out the Rockets' entire four-game slate next week. DeMarcus Cousins will continue to serve as Houston's starting center for the duration of Wood's absence, which has already lasted seven games.