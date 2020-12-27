Wood totaled 31 points (14-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in Saturday's loss to Portland.

Wood has been a popular target in fantasy circles as a potential top-flight center, and he did nothing to dispel that notion in his season debut, falling one point and one rebound shy of his career-high marks. He knocked down 14-of-22 shots in the high-scoring contest and looked like a natural complement to superstar James Harden. Wood may not have quite as many offensive opportunities when John Wall (COVID-19) and DeMarcus Cousins (COVID-19) return to action, but there's no reason to count out a substantial leap over his breakthrough 2019-20 campaign.