Wood collected 31 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 143-136 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.

Wood had another terrific all-around performance, sinking a career-high number of threes and just missing his third consecutive double-double. The forward has provided fantasy managers with elite-level scoring and rebounding over his last three games, averaging 26.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.