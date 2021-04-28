Wood registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to a minor ankle issue to post his 19th double-double of the season. Before Tuesday's game, Wood was averaging 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field over his last 14 games. The fifth-year center is looking at a ton of usage the rest of the way for the 15th seeded Rockets.