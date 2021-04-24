Wood was hindered by an ankle injury in Friday's loss to the Clippers and doesn't expect to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wood was a strong contributor in Friday's loss and totaled 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. However, he was limping at various points during the matchup and apparently aggravated an ankle injury that he dealt with earlier in the season. If he's ultimately held out Saturday, Jae'Sean Take, Kenyon Martin and Danuel House could see increased run for the Rockets.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Drops double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•