Wood was hindered by an ankle injury in Friday's loss to the Clippers and doesn't expect to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wood was a strong contributor in Friday's loss and totaled 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. However, he was limping at various points during the matchup and apparently aggravated an ankle injury that he dealt with earlier in the season. If he's ultimately held out Saturday, Jae'Sean Take, Kenyon Martin and Danuel House could see increased run for the Rockets.