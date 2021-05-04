Wood (quadriceps, ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Wood revealed Sunday he's dealing with quad and ankle soreness, and wasn't initially sure of his availability for Wednesday. However, all signs point to him playing against the Sixers. Since the beginning of April, he's averaged 20.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.9 minutes.
