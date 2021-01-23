Wood (ankle) is not with the team for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
No surprise here, as Wood was originially given a doubtful designation for Saturday's game. The absence will mark his second straight after spraining his ankle in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns. In his absence, look for DeMarcus Cousins to again see a heavier workload at center. Wood's next chance to return will be Tuesday versus the Wizards.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Is 'very questionable' for Friday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Productive in loss despite injury•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Returns from ankle sprain•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Big game in loss to Bulls•