Wood (ankle) is not with the team for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

No surprise here, as Wood was originially given a doubtful designation for Saturday's game. The absence will mark his second straight after spraining his ankle in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns. In his absence, look for DeMarcus Cousins to again see a heavier workload at center. Wood's next chance to return will be Tuesday versus the Wizards.