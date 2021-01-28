Wood (ankle) is officially listed as probable Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

Wood said Wednesday that he's feeling 100 percent and will play Thursday, so his listing on the official injury report is essentially a formality. His return will likely end the great run DeMarcus Cousins has been on in Wood's absence. Wood is a strong candidate for Most Improved Player thanks to averages of 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 33.6 minutes.