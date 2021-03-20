Wood will remain on a minutes limit Sunday against the Thunder and Monday against the Raptors and will be evaluated after that, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Wood will surprisingly play in the back-to-back, but he'll have his minutes monitored. In his first game back, he played 26 minutes, and he played 28 minutes two days later. Wood picked up right where he left off, as in those two games, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks.