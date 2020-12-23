Wednesday's opener between the Thunder and Rockets has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to health and safety protocols, the Rockets do not have the minimum eight players available for Wednesday's game. As a result, the game has been postponed, and it's unclear what sort of actions will be taken next.
