Wood (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Wood will sit out the third straight contest to begin the preseason due to the left elbow injury. The 25-year-old was previously expected to take the court Tuesday, but there's been no indication he's suffered a setback. DeMarcus Cousins figures to receive another start at center for Houston.