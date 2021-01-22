Wood (ankle), who has been ruled out Friday against the Pistons, is "very doubtful" for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A sprained right ankle will likely cost Wood at least two games. While he's sidelined, DeMarcus Cousins should see extra run, though the big man has yet to see more than 23 minutes in a game this season. More minutes will likely end up in the hands of Jae'Sean Tate as well.