Wood (illness) won't be available for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Wood's absence will mark his second straight due to an illness. Coach Stephen Silas indicated Wood's illness "shouldn't be too much of an issue" going forward, suggesting the Rockets may just be erring on the side of caution Monday. The big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nets. In the meantime, Kelly Olynyk could be in line for another start at center.