Wood (ankle) is out Saturday against the Nuggets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
As expected, after an ankle injury during Friday's game, Wood will sit out Saturday's contest. Houston has seven available players. D.J. Wilson and Kelly Olynyk should see plenty of run in the frontcourt.
