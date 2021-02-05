Wood (ankle) is out Saturday against the Spurs.
As expected, Wood will not play Saturday after leaving Thursday's game in a wheelchair due to a sprained ankle. In his stead, DeMarcus Cousins should start and see extra run.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Departs in wheelchair•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Records double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores an efficient 27 points•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Solid game in return•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Officially probable Thursday•