Wood (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Wood was doubtful coming in, so it's no surprise that he'll miss yet another contest as he works back from a severely sprained ankle. However, coach Stephen Silas did add that there's a chance Wood could make his return Wednesday night against Golden state.
