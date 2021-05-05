Wood (ankle) will miss Wednesday's game against the 76er's, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Wood was downgraded to out ahead of Wednesday's game. Expect Kenyon Martin and Anthony Lamb to gain additional minutes with Wood sitting out. The 25-year-old has produced a lot of scoring for the Rockets recently, so look for Kevin Porter and Kelly Olynyk to take on a bigger role offensively Wednesday.
