Wood (knee) is out Wednesday against the Pacers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Left knee soreness will force Wood into his first absence of the season. In his stead, DeMarcus Cousins will start and should see extra run. Jae'Sean Tate could also see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Continues strong play•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Puts up strong double-double•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores 23 points Monday•