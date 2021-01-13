Wood posted 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Wood might have needed 18 shots to reach the 18-point mark, but this was the first time he was unable to reach the 20-point plateau in 2020-21. The power forward has been a reliable scoring source for the Rockets and should remain a must-start player across all formats going forward due to his excellent start to the season -- even if he was a bit off in this particular game.