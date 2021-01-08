Wood (knee) will play and start Friday against the Magic, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
After a one-game absence, Wood will be back in the fold. This season, he's averaging 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals.
