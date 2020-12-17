Wood (elbow) is playing and starting in Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
After dealing with left elbow soreness, Wood will make his preseason debut in the finale. He's the presumptive starter at center for the regular season, though will certainly be fighting for minutes with DeMarcus Cousins, who has looked good.
