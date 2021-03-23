Wood turned in 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 117-99 win over the Raptors.
Wood would have reached over 30 minutes had he not gotten into early foul trouble. Although the team announced that Wood would be on a minutes cap, they apparently were no longer interested in following protocol when they gave him 36 minutes against the Thunder on Sunday. Although any hope of a playoff spot has evaporated, Wood's return is a welcome sign for the Rockets, who suffered mightily without their big man during his absence.
