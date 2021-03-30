Wood (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Wood has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury and illness. While the illness is still lingering, it seems likely he'll be able to make his return Wednesday. John Wall (knee) is questionable for the contest, so Wood could end up taking on a bigger role if the point guard is sidelined.
