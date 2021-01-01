Wood registered 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Wood has topped the 20-point mark in each of Houston's first three games of the season while putting up two double-doubles in that span, and he is firmly entrenched as the Rockets' second-best scoring threat behind James Harden. He is averaging 25.0 points per game in his first three games in a Rockets uniform.