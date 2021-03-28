Wood (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Wood was scratched from Saturday's win over Minnesota due to a sore ankle, but it's an illness that lands him on the injury report ahead of Monday's game. If the big man misses another contest, new addition Kelly Olynyk could be in line for another start at center.
