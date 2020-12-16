Wood (elbow) is questionable for Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Wood hasn't taken the court in a Rockets uniform yet as he's dealing with an elbow injury, but he may be able to suit up for the final preseason contest. If he's out again Thursday, he should be considered questionable for the Dec. 23 opener against the Thunder.
