Wood (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Due to left knee soreness, Wood missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Pacers. In his absence, David Nwaba saw 37 minutes, Jae'Sean Tate saw 24 minutes and DeMarcus Cousins saw 23 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Continues strong play•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Puts up strong double-double•