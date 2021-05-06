Wood (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Wood sat out Wednesday due to the issue. If he's out again Friday, look for Kelly Olynyk (ankle) and Kenyon Martin to possibly see extra usage.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Not on injury report•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Status uncertain going forward•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Makes career-high six triples•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Monster double-double in return•