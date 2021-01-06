Wood is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness.

Wood has been excellent for the Rockets thus far -- 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists per game -- so his absence would be a significant hit. If he ends up sidelined Wednesday, more minutes would presumably be in store for DeMarcus Cousins and Jae'Sean Tate.