Wood totaled 25 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in a 132-124 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Wood had a strong two-way performance and picked up his second consecutive double-double. The forward has been very efficient on offense in his last five games, shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three. Wood is averaging 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.