Wood had 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

Wood now has three double-doubles on the season while also scoring at least 16 points in each game. Through six appearances this season, the power forward is averaging 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.