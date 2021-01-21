Wood started the second half after suffering a right ankle sprain Wednesday against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wood suffered the injury during the first half Wednesday and was labeled questionable to return after heading to the locker room, but it appears to be a minor issue since he was back on the court with the starters to begin the second half.
