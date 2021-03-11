Wood (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Kings.
Wood continues to deal with a sprained right ankle and will not be available Thursday. On a more positive note, Wood was able to practice Wednesday and could be available within a week according to Coach Stephen Silas. In the meantime, P.J. Tucker and Jae'Sean Tate are likely to see increased run in the frontcourt until Wood returns.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Unlikely to return before break•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Likely out at least one more week•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Likely to miss more time•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Sidelined to begin week•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Considered week-to-week•