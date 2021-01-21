Wood (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Pistons, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Wood rolled the ankle during Wednesday's loss to Phoenix, but he was able to return to the game and finished with 20 points, 11 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks. The big man missed practice Thursday, however, and he won't make the trip to Detroit with the team. After Friday's game, the Rockets will head to Dallas for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday in Dallas, and head coach Stephen Silas indicating he would be "surprised" if Wood played at all this weekend, per Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston. For now, Wood can be viewed as doubtful for Saturday's contest.