Wood (ankle) said he feels 100 percent healthy and is ready to play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

A sprained right ankle has prevented Wood from playing in each of the past three games, but he should be good to go Thursday. His return will likely end the great run DeMarcus Cousins has been on in Wood's absence. Wood is a strong candidate for Most Improved Player, averaging 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 33.6 minutes.