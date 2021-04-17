Wood mustered 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the Nuggets.

Wood was one of four Houston players that scored in double digits, and while he had an efficient performance from a shooting perspective, he was absent on the boards and only pulled down three rebounds. Wood has scored at least 15 points in nine straight games and is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in that span.