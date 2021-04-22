Wood scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT) with eight rebounds and one block in a 112-89 loss to Utah on Wednesday.

Wood's efficient scoring continued, as he has now shot over 50.0 percent from the field in eight consecutive contests. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged a team-high 20.6 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from three. Wood has also secured seven-plus rebounds in nine of his 12 games in April.